Joyce Coates Grigsby, age 90, of Warsaw, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born September 12, 1929 to Zachariah and Avalon Hynson Coates.
Joyce was a longtime member of Beulah Baptist Church. She loved flowers and spending time working in her garden. She was a wonderful cook and many enjoyed her meals. Joyce adored her cat “Odie” and most of all loved her family.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, William H. “Billy” Grigsby; a son, William H. “Bill” Grigsby (Judy); a daughter, Cynthia G. Barrack (Allen); four grandchildren, Zachary Barrack, Jacob Barrack, Jennifer Grigsby, and Megan Rollins; and five great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held August 13, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church with the Chaplain Dolly Loomis officiating. The interment will follow in the church cemetery at 2:30 p.m. at which the public is welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Riverside Tappahannock Hospice, 289 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, VA 22560.