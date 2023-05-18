lape

Joshua Wayne “Josh” Lape

Joshua Wayne “Josh” Lape, 34, of Mooresville, IN, formerly of Kinsale, VA, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023.

He worked for Turley Lawnscapes in Mooresville, IN doing construction and landscaping. He enjoyed his motorcycle.

