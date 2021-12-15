Josephine “Jo” Sisson, 79, of Mount Holly, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, with her family at her bedside. Jo was born in Haynesville, Virginia to the late Franklin Richard Dawson and the late Christine Lois King Dawson. She was the widow of Richard Edwin Sisson, Jr. and was retired after many years of service as a clerk at the Stop-In Convenience Stores in both Callao and Tappahannock. She was a member of Totuskey Baptist Church.
Josephine was a hard worker and took great pride in her work at the stores. She had many regular customers who over the years became dear friends and she was a very valuable employee. As proud as Jo was of her professional life though, nothing was more important to her than her family and friends. She loved being with them and seeing everyone enjoying themselves. Jo loved playing bingo and absolutely loved watching the Washington Nationals. She rooted hard for her team, especially her favorite Nats of all time, Ryan Zimmerman and Max Scherzer. Jo also really loved animals, especially her kitty Niles.
Left to cherish their memories of Jo are her stepson Rod Sisson (Mary); her sister Betty Neale; her grandchildren: Elena Sisson, Ashlyn Sisson, Lauren Sisson, Casey Langford (David), Cydni Middleton (Danny), Richard W. Sisson (Rachel) and Amy Jo Sisson; her many great-grandchildren; her nephew Franklin Neale (Terry), her great-nephew Franklin Neale, Jr.; her great-niece Kimberly Delaney (Nick); her son-in-law Wayne Middleton; her great-great-niece Amelia Delaney and her great-great-nephew Lincoln Delaney. Jo was predeceased by her parents and husband, her stepdaughter Julia Middleton, and her grandson Chris Middleton.
A graveside funeral service for Jo was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Totuskey Baptist Church Cemetery, where Jo was laid to rest next to her mother. The Reverend Danny Maupin will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you honor Jo’s love of animals and her devotion to her kitty cat Niles by making a donation to the Richmond County Animal Shelter. P.O. Box 1371, Warsaw, VA 22572.