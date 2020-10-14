Joseph Homer Settle, age 77, of Warsaw, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the son of Homer Alexander and Lucy Belfield Settle and the husband of Patricia Parr “Patsy” Settle. Joe was a Farmer and a member of Cobham Park Baptist Church. He held many jobs, which included working as a clerk at A&P, Super Fresh, and Jacks This-and-That. Joe also worked at Potomac Supply as the manager of the loading dock. While holding these jobs, he always farmed part-time. Joe was a hard-working man and the kind of person that was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be missed by many, especially his granddaughters, who were the light of his life.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Patsy Settle; daughters, Kim Settle-Naus (Steve) and Kristie Brann (Craig); and granddaughters, Norah Brann and Amanda Naus. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, William “Billy” Omohundro, and a sister-in-law, Barbara Omohundro.
A graveside service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Cobham Park Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cobham Park Baptist Church, P. O. Box 306, Warsaw, VA 22572 or Riverside Tappahannock Hospice, 289 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, VA 22560.