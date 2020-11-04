Joseph A. McCoy “Joe”

Joseph A. McCoy “Joe” of Lincolnton, NC; formerly of Coles Point, VA, departed this life on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 97.  He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth McCoy, and wife, Nancy McCoy, and one daughter, Patti Haseldon.

  He is survived by a son, Joseph A. McCoy, Jr., (Nancy); two step-daughters, Pam Standbridge (Spencer) and Teresa Russ (Byron).  He had one granddaughter, Nissa Dean, and two step-granddaughters, Kelly Standbridge and Colleen Price, and one step-grandson, Scott Standbridge, and a number of great grandchildren.

  Joe was retired from the government where he worked for NASA and a previous owner of the Driftwood Restaurant in Coles Point.

His family loved him dearly and will miss him tremendously.  Burial will be in Sharpsburg, Maryland near his parents.

 Picasa

Joseph A. McCoy “Joe” of Lincolnton, NC; formerly of Coles Point, VA, departed this life on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 97.  He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth McCoy, and wife, Nancy McCoy, and one daughter, Patti Haseldon. 

He is survived by a son, Joseph A. McCoy, Jr., (Nancy); two step-daughters, Pam Standbridge (Spencer) and Teresa Russ (Byron).  He had one granddaughter, Nissa Dean, and two step-granddaughters, Kelly Standbridge and Colleen Price, and one step-grandson, Scott Standbridge, and a number of great grandchildren.

Joe was retired from the government where he worked for NASA and a previous owner of the Driftwood Restaurant in Coles Point.

His family loved him dearly and will miss him tremendously.  Burial will be in Sharpsburg, Maryland near his parents.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph “Joe” as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.