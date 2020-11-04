Joseph A. McCoy “Joe” of Lincolnton, NC; formerly of Coles Point, VA, departed this life on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 97. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth McCoy, and wife, Nancy McCoy, and one daughter, Patti Haseldon.
He is survived by a son, Joseph A. McCoy, Jr., (Nancy); two step-daughters, Pam Standbridge (Spencer) and Teresa Russ (Byron). He had one granddaughter, Nissa Dean, and two step-granddaughters, Kelly Standbridge and Colleen Price, and one step-grandson, Scott Standbridge, and a number of great grandchildren.
Joe was retired from the government where he worked for NASA and a previous owner of the Driftwood Restaurant in Coles Point.
His family loved him dearly and will miss him tremendously. Burial will be in Sharpsburg, Maryland near his parents.