Jonathan Willis “J.W.” Hamilton, 33, of Callao passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021. He was the beloved son of James Ray Hamilton, Jr. and Wanda Jean Sanford Hamilton; and the beloved husband of Kristina Courtney Hamilton. He was an HVAC technician employed by Pritchard and Fallin and a lifelong resident of the Northern Neck.
J.W. was a loving family man and a jokester. He had nicknames for everyone – especially the kids in the family. He really loved children – his own as well as his nieces and nephews. Prior to his position at Pritchard and Fallin he worked as a Correctional Officer at Haynesville Correctional Facility. J.W. was a talented machinist and gunsmith and his passion was working on his AK-47.
To say that his loss is tragic is an understatement. He will be forever missed by his parents and his wife. Also left to mourn his loss are the loves of his life - sons: Carson Hamilton, Mason Douglas, and Gene Hamilton; and daughter Aubree Hamilton. He is also survived by his loving brothers, Barry “B.J.” Hamilton and his wife Brittany, and James “J.R.” Hamilton and his wife Katie; his uncles: Tommy Hamilton (Christy), George Hamilton (Becca), Calvin Balderson, Sr., (Rita); his aunt Margaret Moss; his nephew Shia Hamilton; his nieces Carleigh Hamilton and Natalee Hamilton; his grandmother Lorena Sanford; numerous cousins, including two with whom he was especially close: Wade Hamilton and Barbara Hamilton; and his best friend Donny Carroll. J.W. was predeceased by his uncle Gene Balderson; his aunt Nora Beasley; his grandmother Susie Hamilton; and his grandfathers James Hamilton and Ogle Sanford.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of J.W. was held at Menokin Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The Reverend Dr. Jason Patrick and Pastor Wade Wilkins officiated. The family received guests one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to Kristina and the children. They may be made in care of Welch Funeral Home or to the family. The entire Hamilton family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, love, and help during this immensely difficult time.