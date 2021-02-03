Jonathan Hutt Coyle passed away on January 23rd, 2021 in the early morning surrounded by his loved ones at home in Alpharetta, GA. He was born on September 16TH, 1952. He is presided by his Mother Hersey Hutt Coyle and Father James Wilburn Coyle. Surviving is his beloved wife, Elizabeth Adalisa Coyle of Alpharetta, Ga and both his daughters, Kristin Rachel Coyle and Hannah Hutt Saporsky with her husband David Saporsky. Jonathan was set to become Grandpa Jon to a sweet baby girl in May and is now guardian grandpa. This would be Jon’s first Grandchild and he was so proud and happy at this knowledge. Also surviving is brother Joseph B. Coyle of Chattahoochee, Tennessee and James David Coyle of Herndon, Va.
Jon was raised in Vienna and attended grade school there where his relationships are still with him to this day. He graduated from George C. Marshall High School in 6/10/70 and went on to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University with a Bachelors in Science in Horticulture. He graduated with honors Pi Alpha Kappa Chapter in Floriculture. Jon went on to work for AT&T and left as Purchasing Manager with achievements in Purchasing Concepts & Consulting and after the move to Georgia, he started a business (Creative Imagery Landscape and design) which has always been his first love. Jon was such a gifted artist in every way. He started working for Costco over ten years ago and enjoyed the relationships and excelled as a known source for knowledge for all the many aspects of this job he was able to experience, he officially retired from Costco 9/16/18. He was fondly loved and appreciated by his Costco colleagues.
If anyone was fortunate to know Jon - and if there was ever a question or problem with anything he would happily bestow the knowledge he had to give answers and encouragement about projects - Plumbing, car repair, lawnmowers and on and on. He had an established Youtube channel called Old Relicman where he shared some of his vast knowledge about his projects with engines, lawn mowers and cars, etc. I also have to mention that I dub him Saint Jon of Milton (likened to Saint Francis of Assisi) he loved and cared for all God’s creatures great and small, they knew him as he went out to feed them. Feeding birds of all varieties, the guinea hen and turkey he took special care to feed for years that came to our feeder along with deer and many other wildlife creatures (down to the tiniest insect he would rescue from the cats). They loved him and were not afraid of his approach.
First and foremost, Jon put his family 1st and endeavored to care and provide for his family, spiritually, emotionally and financially - every decision he made was to care for us and we adore him for that and more. The earth will not be the same without our dearest Jonathan. We carry him in our hearts.