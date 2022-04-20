Mr. John Settle “Jack” Short, 95, of Dahlgren, passed away April 9, 2022.
Jack was a child of the depression and had something of a Huck Finn boyhood, trappin’ the marsh and fishin’ on Cat Point Creek. He was proud to have been elected president of his high school class at Richmond County High School. Jack was a US Army Air Corps veteran having served in post-war Germany. Following a career at Dahlgren, working to ensure the safety of sailors in the fleet, he retired from the Department of Defense at Dahlgren in 1983 and spent a long retirement traveling and volunteering with the many organizations to which he belonged, and enjoying his grand- and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Short is survived by his three sons, John Settle Short, Jr. and his wife, Carolyn of King George; Steven Ashby Short and his wife, Cathy of Richmond County; and Phillip Bellew Short of King George; six grandchildren, John Wesley Short (Claire), Kathryn Short Ash (Geoffrey), Mary Kathryn Short, Emily Michelle Short, William Ashby Short and Ryan Maurer Short (Morgan); four great grandsons, Ty Short, Jett Short, Max Short, and Bryson Ash, and two great-granddaughters, Haydan Marushia and Rylee Stogdale; a sister, Ethel Short Lewis of Warsaw; four nieces, Betty Mitchell Lewis, Louella Glessner, Julia Marie Jones, and Susan Granberg; seven nephews, Greg Wine (Diana), Drew Wine (Jill), Jim Brizendine (Shirley), Mark Brizendine (Cookie), Kevin Granberg (Gloria), and Jay Granberg (April). He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Wine Short, and his second wife, Flo Wilkerson Short.
Mr. Short was a member of Dahlgren United Methodist Church, a charter member of the King George Historical Society, the Northern Neck Historical Society, a member of VFW, American Legion, Moose Lodge, Masonic Lodge #332, 32nd degree Shriner, a member of NARFE, a local counselor for the Boy Scouts, and a member of the Square Dance Clubs in Fredericksburg and Tappahannock.
The family received friends at the Storke Funeral Chapel in King George on Friday, April 15 from 6 pm - 8 pm, where visitors were encouraged to share their own “Jack stories.”
A funeral service was held at Dahlgren United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 2 pm. Private burial followed on Monday at Quantico National Cemetery.
The family request that those desiring to make memorial contributions donate in Jack’s name to the charity of their choice.