John Milton Dodson, 79, of Farnham peacefully departed his Earthly life at home on Monday, August 3, 2020 with his beloved wife nearby. Born in Richmond County to Ethel Bryant Dodson and Fred Carrington Dodson, John was the husband of Beatrice Mae “Polly” Davis Dodson. He was also a member of Oakland United Methodist Church and was employed as a ferry operator for VDOT for many years.
John was a kind and loving man who held his family dear and his friends close. Everyone who knew him could rely on him to lend a hand or an ear. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Polly; his brother, Melvin Stuart Headley of Farnham; his sister, Mary Ethel Linthicum of Tappahannock; his sister-in-law, Joyce Dodson; many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. John was predeceased by his parents, his dear daughter, Lisa Gail Dodson, and his brother, Elmer Fred “Bootsy” Dodson.
A funeral service to celebrate John’s life was held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Reverend MiRhang Baek at Welch Funeral Home in Warsaw. Burial followed in the Oakland U.M.C Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a contribution in John’s memory to the Oakland U.M.C. Cemetery Fund, c/o Nancy Jones, 2176 Cedar Grove Road, Farnham, VA 22460.