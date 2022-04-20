The legacy of John Douglas Norris is that everyone who met him loved him.
Doug could tell a story better than anyone and make you laugh.
Intelligent and thoughtful, he could discuss any topic and always had a book at hand.
He worked for the town of Montross and when he got sick, he worried about who would do his job. That month he climbed the water tower to hang the Christmas lights. Someone else will do his job, but probably not with such love and attention.
He once worked at the Coca-Cola bottling company in Montross and owned an oyster house in Kinsale. A drummer in a country band, Doug loved music almost as much as he loved Margaret, his wife and childhood sweetheart. Margaret was the love of his life and he is hers.
People often say the world is a poorer place with someone’s loss. Sometimes true, sometimes not. With Doug, no one will question it. I wish he could be with us forever, playing music, telling stories and loving Margaret, but we keep him alive in our hearts.
Doug is survived by his wife, Margaret Ruth Crutchfield Norris; his brother, Walter B. Norris Jr. (Lynn). His parents, Walter B. Norris Sr. and Florence Elizabeth Douglas Norris, predeceased him.
A service will be at 11 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Carmel United Methodist Church in Hague with a reception afterward. The family will receive friends from 10 am to 11 am.
Masks are required.