Joe Frank Mills, age 85, of Colonial Beach, VA went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 6, 2021. He was heartbroken from the loss of his wife Zula Mae Mills on December 21, 2020.
Born April 7th 1935 in Adamsville, Tennessee he and his wife of 67 years raised their two children Relda Mills Schick and Matthew Seaton Mills in Riverdale and Lanham, MD. He loved his family and was very proud of his grandchildren Robin, Rina, Ryan, Savanna, and Ross and great-grandchildren Channing and Teach.
Joe enjoyed and appreciated the friendly staff and regulars at Dockside Restaurant, Colonial Beach Yacht Center, where he had been a great help with renovations.
He grew up working in his family construction business and ran his own company, J. F. Mills Construction, for many years. Joe went on to a management position at People’s Supply before retiring in Colonial Beach, VA. A Scottish Rite Mason, church Lay Leader, Dale Carnegie graduate and as the Property Manager of his condo association, he was relied on for his trusted leadership and knowledge.
The memorial service to celebrate both Joe and Mae’s lives will be held on March 6, 2021 at Colonial Beach United Methodist Church. Due to the current restrictions, attendance is limited and will be by invitation.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gift in Joe and Mae’s names to Colonial Beach United Methodist Church P.O. Box 189 Colonial Beach, VA 22443. The family can be contacted at 104 Azalea Rd, Colonial Beach, VA 22443.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com.