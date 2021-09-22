Jeanne Hale Mayhugh

Jeanne Hale Mayhugh, age 79, of Farnham in the Northern Neck of Virginia, passed away September 9, 2021. Her husband George M. Mayhugh and son Christopher W. Mayhugh were at her side.

Jeanne was beautiful inside and out. She was fun-loving, hard-working and competent in all aspects of life. She cared deeply for her family and friends and put their interests above her own. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed and how lovingly remembered.

At Jeanne’s request, there will be no public funeral service. She may be honored by contributions in her name to any charity or institution of learning.

