Jean Swann, 87, of Lottsburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of Thurston “Turkey” Winstead Swann. They were married for 67 years at the time of her passing. Jean was born on July 27, 1934, in Northumberland County to the late Landard H. Lowery and Evelyn V. Lewis Lowery. She was retired from her career as a nurse for the offices of Dr. Leonard Booker and was a member of Heathsville United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir.
Jean was a wonderful mother, a devoted wife, and a vibrant member of her community. She loved caring for her community and being the nurse in a country doctor’s office allowed her to do exactly that. Jean loved cooking, knitting, quilting, and reading. She was also an adventurous soul who held a pilot’s license and loved flying small planes. Her favorite thing to do, however, was to nurture and care for her family.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband Turkey, her daughter Jennifer Lynn Straughan and her husband Jay Winstead Straughan, Jr., her granddaughters Morgan Alexandra Straughan and Mackenzie Ann Straughan, her nieces Wendy Lowery and Beth Newsome (Randy), her great-niece Kristy Ellis (Timmy) and her great-great niece Finley Ellis, and many other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Heathsville United Methodist Church with the Reverend Corey McConville and Reverend Jim Godwin officiating and burial will follow in the Melrose United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the American Cancer Society.