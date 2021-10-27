Jean Haynie Edwards, 74, of Reedville, peacefully departed her Earthly life with her family by her side on Wednesday, October 22, 2021. Jean was born in Fairport, Virginia to the late Joseph Wesley Haynie and the late Frances Marie Dunaway Kennison. She was retired from her position as an Operations specialist with the Bank of Lancaster and was a devoted member of the Tibithia Church of God in Fleeton.
Jean loved her family and was very active in their lives. She adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and took great pride in all of their accomplishments. She was a kind and gentle person who enjoyed many close friendships. She was wonderful at keeping up with her friends and even throughout her illness would be sure to keep in touch over the phone. She was always ready to lend a hand or an ear. Jean loved her church and was a very active member of the congregation. Jean also loved to go shopping.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved children: Anna M. Moore (Bobby), Samantha L. Edwards and Ronald “Ron” L. Edwards, II (Brandy); her sister Vivian H. Callaway (Chuck) and her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service was held to celebrate Jean’s life on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Roseland Cemetery with the Pastor David Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made in her memory to her church, to Tibithia Church of God, 991 Fleeton Road, Reedville, VA 22539.