On June 7, 1929, the Lord sent a special person to live in this world, Jean Elizabeth Payne Harper. On June 12, 2021, at the age of 92 He called her to Heaven to forever live in His presence.
She was the only child of the late Martin S. Payne and Emma B. Payne.
Her childhood years were spent in Richmond, VA and Washington, DC. Most of her life was spent in Callao, VA moving there in 1959. She made many friends, contributed to her community, and is best remembered for her writing and photography skills. She worked for both the Northumberland Echo and Northern Neck News.
On October 23, 1944, she married James W. Harper, Sr. who survives her. Their love for each other continued for over 76 years.
Being an only child, she prayed for lots of children, for she always wished she had brothers and sisters. The good Lord heard her prayers and blessed her with 9 children. Charlotte Adams, Callao, VA; Sandra Hudnall (John), Mechanicsville, VA; James W. Harper Jr., Callao, VA; Patricia Johnston (Joe), Saint Stephens Church, VA; Martin Harper (deceased); John Harper (Sue), Stafford, VA; Elizabeth Purcell (Wade), Farnham, VA; Jane Harper (Deb), Callao VA; Brendan Harper (Carol), Linden, NC. She also leaves a niece/daughter Stella Stanley, New Kent, VA.
She is survived by 16 grandchildren. Mary Adams, Siana Bonsiero, Jay Hudnall, Andrea Kish, Will Hudnall, Jill Crabb, Jessica Brann, Jennah Fisher, Shannon O’Bier, Lauren Matusiak, Leighanne Andrews, Jonathan Harper, Matthew Hale, Amanda Hale, Ruth Harper-Rhode, and Brendan Harper, II. Also surviving her are 32 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on July 17, 2021 at Henderson United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Callao Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 82, Callao, VA 22435.