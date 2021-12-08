Jean Ardell (Knobloch) Kleinknecht, 93, of Colonial Beach Virginia passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021. She was the widow of Charles William Kleinknecht.
Survivors include her four children, her nine grandchildren, her thirteen great grandchildren and her three great great grandchildren. She was a dedicated and dearly loved wife, mother, nana and Gigi. She will be terribly missed, but she is clothed in Christ and all her brothers and sisters in Him will see her again. Praise God.
A funeral service was held on Monday, December 6 at Colonial Beach Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., with the service starting at 3 p.m. Burial will follow a week later, December 13 at Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LivingStone Community Church, P.O. BOX 172, Colonial Beach, VA 22443, or to Colonial Beach Baptist Church at P.O. Box 27, Colonial Beach, VA 22443.