Janet Dodge Shriver January 30, 1929 - July 5, 2021
Janet was born in Albany, NY to Dr. Francis W. Dodge and Dr. Helen R. Dodge. She graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Home Economics. Janet was employed by Essex County, NY as a Home Extension Agent and later moved to Prince George’s County, MD to further her career. It was during her time with the County Extension Office that she met her future husband David. They married in 1961.
Janet left employment to raise a family and became an advocate for her community. The family regularly traveled from Calverton, MD to Reedville, VA to visit her parents. In 1972 they took possession of a portion of the family Homestead where they spent weekends and summers on the Bay. It was in 1988 that the Shrivers became permanent residents and began giving of their time to their new community. Janet promptly became a member of the Chesapeake Bay Garden Club and remained a member for 32 years. Her favorite events were the making of the Christmas wreaths and participating in the annual Home Tours. She also became very active in the Reedville Fishermen’s Museum and volunteered in the early years of the restoration of Hewlett’s Tavern. To say that she “will be missed by all those who knew her” is an understatement. She was blessed with many friends.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, David Shriver and her son, David Andrew Shriver and her sister, Ann Robertson and her two brothers, Peter Dodge and Richard Dodge. She is survived by her son Steven S. Shriver and his wife Colleen.
A Memorial Service for Janet (Jan) Shriver will be held at Festival Hall in Reedville, VA on October 2, 2021 at 11:30am.