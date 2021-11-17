Jane M. Packett was born on July 6, 1928 in Sibley Hospital in Washington, D.C. Her parents were Francis Isaac and Mabel Warren Mullin. Jane was the youngest of five sisters and two brothers, and she was known as the “sunshine” of their lives. When she was eleven, she moved to Emmerton, Virginia, which was the family farm at “Miskel Hall”. Jane graduated from Farnham High School and then attended Radford College for one year. She returned home after that year to take care of her aging Mother and Father, “Sweet Pa”.
Jane’s first job was working at the Northern Neck State Bank. She loved working there and made many close friends. She married Louis G. Packett in 1949, and the fairy tale began. When they started their family, they moved from Emmerton, Virginia to Warsaw, Virginia.
Jane was predeceased by her husband, Louis G. Packett, Sr. of Warsaw, her sons, Louis G. Packett, Jr. of Baltimore, MD, Stephen M. Packett of Skipwith, Virginia, and her granddaughter, Sara Packett of Richmond, Virginia and grandson, Mullin Packett of Michigan. She is survived by her son, Michael Y. Packett, (Rita) of Atlanta, GA. and daughter, Janie P. Jones, (Conrad) of Hertford, NC. Also four grandchildren, Cort Jones, Patrick Jones, Tyler Packett, Jordan Packett, and three great grandchildren, Carlin Hardy, Ella Jane Hardy and Mary Michael Hardy.
Warsaw Baptist Church and the church family has been such a special part of her life. One of Jane’s most pleasant experiences was serving as the President of WMU at Warsaw Baptist for 40 years. She always had a passion for missions. Jane always had a smile on her face and encouraged others in the way of the Lord. She served as a Deacon, sang in the church choir and taught Sunday School. She had a wonderful, loving connection and friendship with all of her pastors.
Along with being a wife and busy mother to four children, she enjoyed volunteering at Granny’s attic for 25 years under the leadership of Nancy Taliaferro. She loved herb gardening and making baskets. In fact, she was in a group of special ladies who called themselves the “basket cases”. Jane had wonderful friends that she played Bridge with for 50 years and they were so dear and special to her. Jane loved to cook for her family and she always found time to share a casserole with friends or those who were sick. Her ham biscuits and applesauce were the best and you had to be first in line at the Mullin/Packett family reunions or you missed the chance to get some. Jane adored her entire family and was always so supportive and loving - a woman of faith, courage and wisdom. She also had a dear friend in Elsie Brown, along with a special team of caretakers, Denise Baxter, Shirley Smith, Gracie Ashton and Elsie Thompson whom she grew so fond of in her late years. The family also wishes a special thank you to Riverside Hospice, friends and neighbors who were caring and supportive in her final days.
The immediate family held a private memorial service on Saturday, November 13, at Holly Grove, the family farm. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Jane’s memory can be made to Warsaw Baptist Mission Fund, Warsaw Baptist Church, Warsaw, Virginia.