Jamie Scott Newsome, 52, of Warsaw, Virginia passed away on October 26, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Wendy; sons, Scott and Landon; stepdaughter Abby Hudson (Brad) and their two children Henley and Wyatt; mother and father Betsy and Almon Newsome; sister Holly Balderson (Troy) and nephew Brant; mother-in-law Peggy Reynolds; father-in-law Ed Lewis; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jamie was the owner of Northern Neck Boat Services, and was employed with the Northumberland County Public Schools, and a member of the Richmond County Volunteer Fire Department. He loved his family, hunting, old cars, car races and riding his Harley. He had an infectious smile and was a wonderful husband, son, brother, father and friend to all. He will be well and truly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in Jamie’s memory to either the Richmond County Volunteer Fire Department or to the Richmond County Rescue Squad.
When Jamie’s service time and place are decided the details will be posted on the Welch Funeral Home website.