James William Douglas, 88, of Farnham, VA, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021. He was born on February 13, 1932 to Otis Mitchell Douglas and Catherine Ann Forrester Douglas and was a member of Oakland United Methodist Church.
James was an Equipment Operator for the Northern Neck Electric Cooperative. He enjoyed bird hunting and loved his dogs. James will be dearly missed by his entire family and many friends.
He is survived by his beloved nieces and nephews: Charlotte Lewis (Roland), Cathy Gallagher (Lyell), Junior Douglas (Terry), Mitchell Douglas, Lee Bryant (Wally), and Kimberly Douglas. James is also survived by numerous great nephews and nieces.James was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Catherine Douglas; his brother Judson Douglas (Elizabeth); and his great nephew Jimmy Douglas.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Oakland Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. MiRhang Baek officiating. The family requests that those attending wear masks and practice social distancing. Those exhibiting symptoms of illness should not attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northern Neck Electric Cooperative Helping Hands Program, P.O. Box 288, Warsaw VA 22572, or Riverside Hospice, 289 Hospital Road, Tappahannock VA 22560.