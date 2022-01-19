James W. “Sonny” Hinton III, 79, of Reedville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
He was an insurance salesman for American General and United Insurance for many years. He enjoyed playing softball for the Texacos, and even Mcdonald’s when they had a team. He loved all kinds of sports, including the Pirates and the Redskins. He was a devoted husband, dad, and the best grandfather anyone could ask for.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. Hinton Jr. and Elizabeth Hinton; his aunt Olive Jane King, and his dear friend, Stanley Sanders.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Brenda; his daughters, Jennifer Stokes, Kim Steel, Jennie Daw, and Eddie Daw (Crystal); his grandchildren, Britney Crittenden (Alexander), Tyler, Shelby, and Scott Stokes, Brooke Balderson (Timothy), Allen Dewey, Jessie and Carly Dewey, Collin and Caleigh Daw, Brooklinn Morris, and Morgan Nelson; great grandchildren, Ella and Ava Balderson, and Warner Fleet Crittenden; and his brother, Harvey (Nancy) Hinton.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. Pastor Danny Pack officiated. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment followed at Beane Family Cemetery in Miskimon, Virginia. Pallbearers were Eddie Daw, Collin Daw, Allen Dewey, Alexander Crittenden, and Timothy Balderson, Jr. (T.J.), and Daniel Dewey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels at https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.