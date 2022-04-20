James Tyler Walker, 64, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma.
Tyler grew up in Warsaw and was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church. He graduated from East Carolina University and was a self-employed Real Estate Appraiser. Tyler was active in his community serving as a member of the Hanover County Board of Equalization. He was an avid golfer and outdoorsman. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Tyler is survived by his much loved daughter, Margaret Walker Finch (Bryan); his mother, Barbara English Walker; his brothers, William M. “Bill” Walker, III (Glenda), Robert E. “Bob” Walker, and John S. “Jack” Walker (Lisa); six nieces and nephews; four great nieces and nephews; numerous cousins; and best friends, Stan Terhune and Harry Davis.
He was preceded in death by his father, William M. “Billy” Walker, Jr.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 5987 Richmond Road, Warsaw, VA 22572, with the Reverend Torrence Harman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tyler’s memory to the Children’s Hospital Foundation, 1006 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA 23298.