James Robert “Bobby” Balderson, 81, of Warsaw, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 23, 2021. James was a member and Deacon of Welcome Grove Baptist Church, a retired surveyor at VDOT where he worked 44 years, continuing his work for 9 years after retirement with Sterlin Headley. A man who loved a quiet life, Bobby liked picking at his guitar, keeping their cars spotless, and loved gardening and being outdoors. His family was his greatest love.
Bobby is survived by his wife Darlene Sanford Balderson; daughter, Carol Balderson; son, Chris Balderson (Carolyn); and a sister, Sandra B. Warren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Irving Balderson and Elva Sanders Balderson; sister, Maxine B. Bryant.
Graveside services will be held at the Welcome Grove Cemetery, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021, with Pastor Willard Bowen officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Hospice, 289 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, VA 22560 or Welcome Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 7368 Newland Road, Warsaw, VA 22572.