James Payne Jenkins (Jenks/Jim) Jr., 83, of White Stone, passed from this life July 1, 2021. He is survived by his wife Kay, his son Jimmy; his daughter Susan (Scott), his granddaughter Mary, who was the love of his life; his brothers Bill (Lucylin) and John (Barbara); and a host of special friends and other loving family members. Jenks graduated from VPI in 1960.
He worked for the State of Virginia inspecting dairy farms, Traveler’s Insurance, Norton Food Company, and Wal-Mart. He enjoyed working on Lionel trains, researching the Civil War, and was an active member in the Rappahannock River Railroaders Train Club. Jenks was kind and compassionate to everyone he met. His family would joke with him that he never met a stranger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the American Stroke Association or St. James Episcopal Montross Cemetery Fund. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 10th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Currie Funeral Home in Kilmarnock. A private graveside service will follow at a later date.