James P. “Phil” Turner, 84, of Reedville, Virginia died Thursday February 18, 2021.
He was born in Washington, D. C, on April 18, 1936. Phil graduated from Bladensburg High School in Bladensburg, Maryland in 1954. He served two years in the U. S. Army and had a career with the U. S. Park Police retiring as a major. He was also a graduate of the 105th Session of the FBI Academy. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Reedville and a Master Gardner. Phil was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Turner, Sr. and Florence Perdue Turner and his brother, William Turner, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jean Piatt Turner; his daughters, Terri Somers (Bill) of Vero Beach, Fla. and Annette Pessagno Scheig (Dave) of Reedville, Va; grandson, Derek Pessagno (Jaci) of Mechanicsville, Maryland; granddaughter, Kelly Pessagno of Reedville, Va. and great grandson, Robert David Pessagno of Reedville, Va.
A private service will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church, Reedville. Interment will be at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, Maryland at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 77, Reedville, VA 22539.