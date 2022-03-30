James Michael Kennedy passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the age of 74. James (Jim) is proceeded in death by his father Robert, mother Phyllis, sister Barbara, and nephew Patrick. James is survived by his wife, Sherri; son: Jason and his wife Amanda; daughter: Julie and her husband JC; and 7 grandchildren: Jason Michael, Rhett, Lexi, Paris, Aidan, Maya Ann, and Luke James.
Jim was born on October 31, 1947 to Robert Bruce and Phyllis Koehler Kennedy. After high school Jim enlisted in the United States Navy and served 7 years being Honorably Discharged in 1974. Jim worked for the Patel Company in Ohio after the Navy, and then in 1977 ended up in Calvert County, Maryland, and worked for Baltimore Gas & Electric Company which became Constellation Energy, for the following 27 years. After his retirement he continued to work part-time for many years.
Jim was a devoted husband and father. Jim married the love of his life and Soulmate, Sherri on July 1, 1995. He loved his children and adored his grandchildren often becoming the biggest kid when interacting with them. Over his lifetime Jim was always involved in the community he lived in, and in activities his family was involved in. He enjoyed Football, Nascar, March Madness, and building things for his family.
A celebration of his life was held Saturday, April 2nd at 1 p.m. at the Stratford Harbour Clubhouse, in Montross, Virginia.