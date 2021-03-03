James L. Cazer, 76, of Warsaw, Virginia passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. James was born on March 23, 1944 in Georgia and was the only son of Marvel and Laura Cazer.
He was a retired Sergeant of the Delaware State police and was also a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp. James was a member of Beth HaSheerith congregation in Warsaw.
James is survived by his loving wife, Theresa L. Cazer; his daughter, Erin Cazer- Gilliland (William); his sister, Nancy Grace (John); grandchildren: Tyler Cazer (Jessica), Kendall Cazer, Cai Cazer, Jessica Cazer, and Zackary Parisi; two nephews Kevin and Matthew; and six great-grandchildren. James was predeceased by his parents and his son James M. Cazer.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.