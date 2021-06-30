James “Jimmy” Garland Barrack, Jr., 69, of Morattico, Virginia, passed away peace-fully on June 19, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Barrack, his wife, Mary Beth, and his four sons and their families: Jamie and Stacey Barrack and their children Jake, Jenna, and Josh; Jeremy and Sandra Barrack and their son Josiah; Matthew and Marianne Harrison and their children Josie and Ben; and Bryant Harrison and his children Brianna, Josh, Gabe, Luke, Samara, and Isabella. He is also survived by his two sisters and their families: Joanne and Dennis Lowrey and their children and grandchildren; and Janice and William Conley and their children; and by a large extended family of in-laws.Jimmy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend, and was loved and treasured by all who knew him. Jimmy and Mary Beth were married for 35 years, and their home on the river was the hub of many family gatherings and holiday celebrations. He shared his love of fishing, boating, and water skiing with his children and grandchildren. Many of “Pop-Pop’s” happiest moments were when his home was full of grand-children. His vacations and retirement were filled with family camping trips, oyster roasts, card games, and lively conversations. The family will have a private interment at Milden Cemetery in Sharps, Virginia. A memorial service will fol-low at a later date at Milden Presbyterian Church, where Jimmy was a long-time member and elder. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Healthy Harvest Food Bank (hhfb.org), The Haven (havenshelter.org), or another charity.
