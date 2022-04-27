James Edker Tilley, 83 of Oak Grove, VA passed away Thursday, April 21, 2002 at his home. Mr. Tilley was born in Thurmond, NC December 1, 1938 to the late Adolphus Linville Tilley and Margie Walker Tilley. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church for many years, where he served as a deacon, trustee and was a past Chairman of the Deacons. Mr. Tilley was a Construction Operating Engineer, a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers and a member of the Local 77, Washington, DC since 1959.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Melvinia Worrell Tilley, son, James Rodney Tilley (Stephanie), daughter, Amy Renee Tilley Carter (Jimmy), siblings, Robert Tilley, Houston Tilley (Nancy), Kenneth Tilley (Lucille), Betty Layell (Joe), and Peggy Lowe, grandchildren, Matthew Redcay, Christopher Tilley, Adrianna Carter, and James Carter.
Mr. Tilley was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Mattie Cornett, and a brother Jerry Tilley.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, April 28 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8096 Leedstown Road, Colonial Beach, VA 22443, where the family will receive friends from 10 until 11 AM. A burial service, with Military Honors, will follow at Historyland Memorial Park Cemetery, 11227 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA 22485.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: White Rock Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 9509 Haystack Road, Thurmond, NC 28683 and/or OGBC Women’s Missionary Union, 8096 Leedstown Rd, Colonial Beach, VA 22443.
