On Monday, November 23, 2020, James E. Sanford, Jr. (known as Boogie to his friends and loved ones) passed away peacefully at Riverside Hospital.He is survived by his sisters, Ivy Lee Balderson of Newland, and her children, William Balderson, Kevin Balderson and Brenda Brown (Brian), and Cathy S. Hartwell (Jon) of Pawley’s Island, S. C. and her children, David Justin Hand and Jonathan Forrest Hand. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Edward Sanford; and his brother, Randy Allen Sanford.
Jim worked in Data Systems for Union Bank and for Raytheon at Fort A.P. Hill. Jim enjoyed being outdoors and loved boating and fishing. He will be missed by his family and the many friends he cherished. Known in his Newland community as a dear friend, he was always willing to give a helping hand.
In lieu of a funeral, the family will have a celebration of his life in the early summer. Please forward any condolences to: Cathy S. Hartwell, 112 Enclave Place, Pawley’s Island, S. C. 29585 or by telephone to 540-905-5475.
To honor his passing please make a donation to the cemetery fund at Rappahannock Baptist Church, P.O. Box 991, Montross, VA 22520 or to the National Adrenal Diseases Foundation, 505 Northern Blvd., Great Neck, NY 11021 or http://www. nadf.us.