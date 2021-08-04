James Drewry Hill died on July 24, 2021 at his home in Aylett, VA after a long battle with cancer. He was 56 years old. Drew graduated from James Madison University and the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University. He was a practicing attorney and owner/operator of Bay Title and Settlement Company.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie J. Hill of Aylett, VA; his father, James L. Hill and his step-mother, Jean R. Hill of Urbanna, VA; his sister, Paula H. Jasinski and her husband, David A. Jasinski of Richmond, VA; his nephew, Samuel D. Jasinski of Atlanta, GA; his niece, Eva M. Jasinski of Charlottesville, VA; his step-sister, Sherry F. Hudnall and her husband, Robert P. Hudnall of Kilmarnock, VA; and his two step-nieces, Megan H. George and her husband, Bob George of Kilmarnock, VA, and Lauren Brooke Hudnall and her fiance, Nick Brandt of Gloucester, VA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia P. Hill.
Visitation will be held at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda, VA on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 5 - 7 p.m. Services will be held at Christ Church, Middlesex, VA on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Drew requests donations to the Jimmy V Cancer Fund or the St. Jude’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.