James C. Brincefield, Jr “Beau”, 80
March 6, 1941-July 23, 2021
James C. Brincefield, Jr, “Beau”, died peacefully at his home in Alexandria on July 23, 2021 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. Born in Washington, DC, he was preceded in death by his parents Rita Spiess and James C. Brincefield, Sr. He also was preceded in death by his first wife, Diana “Dee” Weymouth, and their son, James C. Brincefield, III, and by his beloved dog, “Loophole” aka “Loopey”.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife and true love Cathy Seay Brincefield, grandson, James C. Brincefield IV, granddaughter, Sarah Brincefield, brother, John Hartnett, and sisters, Jackie Guyer, Nancy Caporale, Patricia Brincefield, Judy Webb and Catherine Brincefield.
Beau was admitted to the Bars of Virginia and the District of Columbia in 1966. He focused on real estate law and related civil litigation. Beau was inducted into the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors’ Hall of Fame in 2002. In 2007 his law firm, Brincefield Hartnett, merged into Rich Rosenthal Brincefield Manitta Dzubin & Kroeger, LLP formerly of Alexandria. Beau maintained a Martindale-Hubbell AV preeminent 5-star peer rating.
Beau’s pioneering work in condominium law in Virginia led to the passing of the Virginia Condominium Act in 1974. The Hamlet apartments, developed by Brincefield’s father in Richmond, VA, was the first condominium conversion in the state. Beau was of counsel to his father while he developed the Northumberland Plantation Subdivision in Ophelia, VA, and 7th & Franklin Office Building in Richmond, VA. Beau authored articles and publications, including Brincefield’s Guide to Buying a Home. He frequently lectured on real estate topics and related litigation and served as a subject matter expert for The Wall Street Journal, Forbes Magazine, The Washington Post, Washington Times and other media.
Beau graduated from Georgetown Preparatory School (1956) with top honors and was a star basketball player. He also acted on stage through high school and was offered a full scholarship to Catholic University for drama. Beau chose to attend Georgetown University where he played basketball for the Hoyas as a freshman. He graduated from Georgetown Law School (1966). Beau earned an MBA/MS from American University in 1976.
Beau never lost his love for performing and began singing in clubs in the DC area in the early 1970s. It was acting he loved most and that brought him many accolades. Taking the stage name Beau James (SAG, AFTRA, AEA), he appeared in movies, including Head of State, Random Hearts, Species II, Distinguished Gentleman, and Serial Mom for Baltimore director, John Waters, among others. On television Beau starred in the documentary, Partners of the Heart for American Experience, on PBS; and Beau played a recurring detective role for four seasons in Homicide: Life on the Streets directed by Barry Levinson. He acted in stage productions with Little Theatre of Alexandria, Studio Theatre, National Theatre and Source Theatre, including being nominated for a Helen Hayes Award for his performance in Talking Things Over with Chekhov with the American Showcase Theatre Company.
Social justice and its impact on politics were also areas where Beau’s energy, wit and skill as an organizer and leader were respected and welcome. Beau was elected President of the Alexandria Young Democrats in 1974 and later served as the President of the Virginia Young Democrats, beginning in 1976.
Ever loving and kind, generous and funny, Beau will be forever missed by family and friends. Services were held at the Basilica of St. Mary’s in Alexandria on August 7. Those who would be interested in honoring Beau are encouraged to make contributions to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation for Research.