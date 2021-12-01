James Albert Christopher “J.A.”, 84, of Warsaw, VA passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021. J.A. was a loving husband, devoted father, and a good friend to all. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Albert Christopher Sr., Catherine Rettaliata Christopher, and a sister, Leanna C. Yeatman. J.A. is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sandra W. Christopher; son, Dave Christopher (Julie); daughters, Carolyn Sisson (Gary), Angela Faulkner (Charles); grandchildren, Joshua Sisson (Laura), Arnan Sisson (Hannah), Hannah Parker (Matthew), Orrie Christopher, Ellie Christopher, Willa Rennolds, John Cason Rennolds, Waverly Rennolds, Chas Faulkner, Isaac Faulkner; great-grandchildren, August Sisson, Caroline Sisson; brother-in-law, Woody Yeatman; and sister-in-law, Gayle Willard.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, and was stationed in Winston Salem, NC where he would meet his future bride at the country store across from his base. He had a love for fishing and hunting with his friends and family and enjoyed sharing the tales of all their trips. J.A. was also a talented baseball player and played during his time in the U.S. Air Force. After his retirement from the Warsaw Post Office, he started a new venture of working for Sisson’s Produce and going to the farmers markets in Northern Virginia. In his spare time, he also enjoyed picking pecans and woodcrafting. Most of all, he enjoyed helping others in his community with selfless acts of kindness, often anonymously. The world was a better place having had Pop in it.
A celebration of life service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Menokin Baptist Church, Warsaw. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Menokin Baptist Church building fund, at P.O. Box 1135, Warsaw, VA 22572.
Honorary pallbearers included Dickie Brooks, Matthew Yeatman, Wayne Pierson, Gil Balderson, Peyton Balderson, Billy Grigsby, David Gallagher, and Doug Jenkins.