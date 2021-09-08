James A. Taylor (aka Pops) 71, of Hague formerly of Tappahannock, entered his eternal home on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 years Linda Hundley Taylor; his parents Archie Taylor and Nettie Taylor Reynolds and his brother L. W. Reynolds. Jimmy is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Lisa and son-in-law Lee Lamb of Hampton; two grandchildren Taylor Stanley (Josh), of New Kent and Carter Lamb of Hampton, his companion Linda Clark of Hague; three sisters Connie Barnette of Walkerton, Phyllis Helms of Tallahassee, FL and Trudy Sears of Shacklefords; several nieces and nephews along with an endless circle of friends.
Jimmy proudly served the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. Cooking and feeding people were one of his greatest passions. He was a master BBQ chef and owned Tn’L BBQ in Tappahannock with his wife for many years. He never left home without his famous chicken salad. Jimmy had the most unique personality, contagious laugh, and was always smiling. Oh! The stories he could tell! His memory leaves a giant footprint on many people, but most importantly his generous spirit and unfailing love will leave the greatest impact on those he called “friend.” He will deeply be missed but most importantly, his choice to stay joyful in all circumstances will be carried on to fulfill his legacy. Whether he was at 7-11 making coffee, Walmart, Lowes, or a place he’d never been, Pops never met a stranger. He loved everyone he knew and most likely called you doll baby, darling, or son. Pops will truly be missed but “I’ll be John Brown” he’ll never be forgotten!
Please join the family for a Celebration of Life beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Beale Memorial Baptist Church, Tappahannock. The family will receive friends from 10:00 -11:00 am prior to the service at the church. In honor of Jimmy, pay it forward by living, loving, and laughing like he did. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock.