Jacob Ryan Dunaway, age 28, of Warsaw, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Jacob was a Heavy Equipment Operator with the United States Army Reserves and was a Veteran of the Army, having served in Afghanistan. He was an avid sports fan and was high school state champion in baseball, always throwing the ball “pretty”. He loved a red Ford Mustang. Jacob was a real people person and loved making those around him laugh. His zest for life showed in all he did. He adored his children and was a fun and loving dad.
Jacob is survived by his loving wife Taylor Dunaway; his children, Lincoln Bryant Dunaway and Harper Noelle Dunaway; his step-son, Gabriel Trane Clark; his parents, Kenny and Diane Dunaway; his brother, Kenneth Wade Dunaway, Jr; and a multitude of friends, “the boys” and extended family.
A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Totuskey Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Maupin officiating.
Interment followed the service in the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org.