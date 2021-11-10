Jackie Arnold Woolard, age seventy of Haynesville, went away to be with the Lord on October 29, 2021. He passed at home surrounded by his loving family. Jackie was born on January 21, 1951 to Lawrence C. Woolard (Blue) and Mae Harris Woolard.
He is survived by his wonderful wife of fifty years, Joyce Brann Woolard, his dedicated son David B. Woolard (Yvonne) and his loving daughter Kimberly W. Hinson (William) of Mechanicsville. Jackie has three very special grandchildren, Connor Brent Woolard, Lindsay Mae Hinson and Leslie Faith Hinson, whom he loved and cherished dearly.
Jackie leaves behind two brothers, Lawrence C. Woolard Jr. (Barbara) and Henry W. Woolard (Anne) in addition to many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jackie enlisted in the United States Army Reserves 317 Regiment, 80th Division right out of high school and proudly served our country, retiring with as a Staff Sergeant E6 with twenty two years of military service.
He retired from the Department of Corrections (DOC) Haynesville Correctional Center with thirty five years of service. He started his DOC career as a Correctional Officer at Unit 17 and later transitioned to a Waste Water Treatment Operator and ended his tenure as an Institutional Safety Specialist.
He was a loyal life-time member of the Callao Volunteer Fire Department for forty nine years, serving as the President and Secretary.
He was also a committed member of the Haynesville Hunt Club, serving in the following positions: President, Secretary, Treasurer and Hunt Master. Jackie was an avid deer hunter, loved to hear his hounds running and cherished all his many hounds and fur babies (Star, Luna, Bo and Brady). He was also a huge NASCAR fan always cheering for Fords.
The family is deeply grateful for the compassionate care provided by VCU Health Hematology/Oncology (Dr. Vikrant Brar) and Hospice of Virginia as well as appreciative for all the out pouring of love and support from family, friends, CVFD family and church family.
A Celebration of Life was held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Rappahannock Church of Christ in Warsaw, Virginia. The family held visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Callao Volunteer Fire Department and/ or Hospice of Virginia.