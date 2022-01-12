Irma Jean Moon, age 81, of Lottsburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. She was born on March 19, 1940 in Rainswood. Irma was a retired School Bus Driver for Prince George’s County, Maryland and a member of Coan Baptist Church. She loved family and Christmas, playing cards, dancing to country music, traveling and enjoying her time on the river.
She is survived by her husband, George Moon; a son, Greg Moon (Lisa); daughters, Lyndra Watson and Laura Rose (Walter); ten grandchildren; and twenty-four great-grandchildren.
Irma was preceded in death by her son-in-law, John Watson; her grandson, Christopher Watson; and her brother, Eugene “Gene” Walker.
A walk through visitation was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January, 10, 2022 at Welch Funeral Home, Marks Chapel in Warsaw followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Carmel United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions The American Cancer Society-Relay For Life of the Northern Neck, 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Virginia Region, P. O. Box 22443, New York, NY 10087.