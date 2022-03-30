Iris Virginia Chambers, beloved mother, passed away in her sleep on June 4th, 2021, in Woodbridge Virginia, at the age of 97.
Iris grew up in Washington DC. Her parents, Mary Douglas Muir and Archie Tyler Muir, moved from the Northern Neck of Virginia to D.C. with the family when Iris was 5 years old yet maintained ties to the region with frequent visits. Iris attended the McKinley Technical High school in Washington DC, where she graduated with honors and then went to work for Union Station in D.C. along with her two sisters, Mae and Rita.
Iris married Albert Tyler Chambers, a Northumberland County native, on Oct 18, 1943, after he enlisted in the Navy and just before he was shipped out to war. During the war, she worked at the FBI, excelling at her job as part of the first wave of women fingerprint readers.
Iris and Albert raised their family, daughter, Mary Boone Chambers Wellington and son Albert Tyler Chambers Jr. on School Street in Alexandria, VA. She enjoyed the company of friends and relatives and, as an accomplished cook and gracious host, welcomed many to her gatherings with a seemingly effortless stream of delicious meals and desserts. The cookie jar was never empty! She was also an accomplished seamstress, sewing designer level clothes for the family in which even a picky teenaged daughter could take pride.
When the children went off to school, Iris took a job as Guidance Secretary at Mt Vernon High School where she had a long career. She found the work interesting, delighting in the students and tolerating the parents.
Iris and Albert retired and moved, in 1979, to a new home in Lockley Hall Estates, in Northumberland County. They lived there until Albert’s death at age 73. Iris remained at her home on Bridge Creek until Spring of 2010 when failing health called for a move to Northern Virginia. She often said that while she did not enjoy the decline in her physical abilities, the alternative was even less to be desired.
She took pride in her home, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They always made her smile. Iris’ life was one fully enjoyed and very well lived. She touched many with her kind regard and care, she loved and was loved by many; she will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral to be held at Melrose United Methodist Church
1317 Lewisetta Rd, Lottsburg, VA 22511 at 11 a.m. on April 30, 2022
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation to: Melrose United Methodist Church or Coastal Sheltie Rescue (coastalsheltierescue.org/donate).