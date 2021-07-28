Ingrid Anna Zilske Rowland

Rowland a resident of Montross, VA passed away July 13, 2021 in Edgewater, MD. She was born October 29, 1934 in Berlin, Germany to Martha Getrude Frieda Kruger and Oskar August Hermann Zilske. As a child, she survived the Allied bombings of Berlin during WW2 under the care and protection of her mother. She married John Irvin Rowland in 1963 in Berlin several years after the Berlin Wall was erected and immigrated to the United States where she resided in California, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. She is survived by her children, Michael Rowland of Edgewater, MD, Michele Cherry (David) of Churchton, MD, and Marina Hahn of Berlin, Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2005.
Mrs. Rowland loved the outdoors, walks with her dogs, reading, flower gardening, knitting, and yoga.
Internment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.