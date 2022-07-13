Hunter Dawson Williams, “Hunter B”, 91, of Callao, Virginia, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Millard T. Dawson, Sr. and Millian B. Dawson. She was widowed by her beloved husband Thomas A. “T.A.” Williams.
Hunter had a passion for the outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, being on the water, crabbing, and fishing. She also had a deep love for cats throughout her life. Hunter loved spending time with her family.
Left to cherish Hunter B’s memory are her three children, Dennis Williams (Martha) of Burgess, Lori W. Peak (Ronnie) of Mechanicsville, and Lesli W. Henry (Peter) of Hayes; her six grandchildren, Stacy Lewis, Hunter and Thomas Williams, Andrew (Julee), Spencer, and Macy Henry; and her three great-grandchildren.
Hunter was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
A private graveside service will be held at Henderson United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in loving memory of Hunter B to the Northumberland County Animal Shelter P.O. Box 603 Burgess, Virginia, 22432.