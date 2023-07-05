beauchamp

Howard Jennings Beauchamp

Howard Jennings Beauchamp, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on August 2, 1945, to the late William Jennings Beauchamp and Elsie May Beauchamp.

Howard was a retired Foreman for Quality Automotive. He enjoyed fishing, horseshoes and playing the drums and singing with the band, Sayjacks. He was an avid sports fan, always cheering on his favorite teams, the Baltimore Orioles, the Baltimore Colts, and the Baltimore Ravens. Most of all, Howard loved his family and cherished his time with all of them, but especially with the love of his life, Carolyn.

