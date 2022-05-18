Holger Christian Petersen “Chris” Langmack, Jr., 90, of Montross, VA passed away on May 13th, 2022 at the Northern Neck Senior Care Facility, Warsaw, VA. He was the son of the late Holger Christian Petersen and Ida Jepperine Hansen Langmack, Danish immigrants, and was born in Washington, DC on September 21st, 1931.
Chris served in the U. S. Air Force as a 2nd Lt. during the Korean War. He was a B-29 tanker pilot.
For many years Chris was a Nationwide Insurance Agent in the Washington, DC area. Chris was a retired Math and Business teacher with Westmoreland County Public Schools.
Besides his parents, Chris was preceded in death by his daughters: Catherine Louise “Cathy” Langmack, Barbara Anne “Barbie” Langmack, Beverly Jean “Bevie” Langmack, and Debbie Langmack Colie; his son, Holger Christin Petersen “Biff” Langmack, III; his grandchildren: Justin Colie and Jessica Colie Hughes; and his siblings: Clara Jean Langmack Griffin, Carl J. Langmack, Sven A. Langmack, and Robert Martin Langmack.
Chris is survived by his wife of 29 years, Dorothy Belle Scates Langmack; his daughters: Skye Langmack Leber (Bryan) and Dorothy “Dori” Langmack Derricotti,; his grandchildren: Sara Colie and Denim Mendoza, Robbie Derricotte, Melissa and Michael Langmack; and Brody, Brooklyn and Blake Leber, his sister, Betty Nina Langmack Smusyn and his stepchildren and their families: David Malcolm Blair (Tina), Betty Lee “Teeter” Blair, John Edward Lewis, Jr. (Karen), Kenneth Madison Lewis (Kim), and Malcolm Scates Lewis (Patricia).
A graveside memorial service with Military Honors will be held at Nomini Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nomini Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 19455 Kings Highway, Montross, VA 22520.
