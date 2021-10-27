Henry Sanford Hathaway

Henry Sanford Hathaway, 72, of Reedville, Virginia passed away October 19, 2021. He was a retail clerk for Omega Protein.

He is survived by two sons, Christopher Hathaway (Stephanie) of Iowa, LA and Thomas Hathaway of Reedville; grandchildren, Declan Richard Hathaway, Robert Ryder Hathaway and Piper Marie Hathaway; two sisters, Margaret Anne Hinson of Emmerton and Besti Dodson of Chesterfield. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ginny Mae Green.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Henry Sanford Hathaway, 72, of Reedville, Virginia passed away October 19, 2021. He was a retail clerk for Omega Protein.

He is survived by two sons, Christopher Hathaway (Stephanie) of Iowa, LA and Thomas Hathaway of Reedville; grandchildren, Declan Richard Hathaway, Robert Ryder Hathaway and Piper Marie Hathaway; two sisters, Margaret Anne Hinson of Emmerton and Besti Dodson of Chesterfield. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ginny Mae Green.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Hathaway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.