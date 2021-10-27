Henry Sanford Hathaway, 72, of Reedville, Virginia passed away October 19, 2021. He was a retail clerk for Omega Protein.
He is survived by two sons, Christopher Hathaway (Stephanie) of Iowa, LA and Thomas Hathaway of Reedville; grandchildren, Declan Richard Hathaway, Robert Ryder Hathaway and Piper Marie Hathaway; two sisters, Margaret Anne Hinson of Emmerton and Besti Dodson of Chesterfield. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ginny Mae Green.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.