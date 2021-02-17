Helen Grace Schools, 93, of Warsaw, Virginia, passed peacefully at her home on February 11, 2021. Helen was born on January 21, 1928 in Tidewater, Virginia to Lindsay Logan and Viola Mable Schools. She was raised in Tidewater and attended Farnham High School. After graduation, she moved to Baltimore, Maryland to join her sisters Myrtle, Lucy, and Mable. Helen was employed and retired from the Social Security Administrations. She was an avid Baltimore Orioles Fan.
After Retirement, Helen returned to Virginia to live with her sister, Edythe Schools. She was a lifelong member of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Emmerton where she volunteered for the Meals on Wheels program. Helen served on the Board of Directors of the Richmond County Museum and the Board of the Richmond County Fair. She was also an active member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary.
Helen was predeceased by three sisters, Myrtle Lazzaro, Lucy Armetta, and Mable Langston; four brothers, Herbert Schools, Melville “Chunk” Schools, Lawson Schools, and Reamy Schools. She was also predeceased by one niece.
She is survived by two sisters, Edythe Schools of Warsaw and Bettie Forster of Baltimore. She is also survived by nine nieces and three nephews; nineteen great nieces and nephews; and twenty-four great-great nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service was held at Jerusalem Baptist Church on Monday, February 15th at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Richmond County Museum or Jerusalem Baptist Church.