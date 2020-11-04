Harry W. “Bill” Miller, Jr., 73, of Colonial Beach, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Fredericksburg.
Bill had retired as a truck driver, still liked to drive and was well recognized in Colonial Beach. He cherished time spent with family and friends.
He is survived by son, Stacey W. Miller; step-father, John K. Parks; sisters, Margaret Helen Barnes and Kathy Arllen; brother-in-law, Butch Phillips; step-brother, Johnny Parks and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Ruby Mae Thompson Parks and sister, Linda Sue Phillips.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Historyland Memorial Park.
