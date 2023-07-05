bullis

Harry Spencer Bullis IV

Harry Spencer Bullis IV passed away on June 11, 2023. He was born on September 27, 1957, at Fort Belvoir, Virgina to Patricia (Ann) and Harry III (Sonny) Bullis. The first-born son of a military service member, Harry grew up on various Air Force bases across the United States and in Okinawa before moving back to Virginia upon his father’s retirement.

Harry leaves behind many who will miss and remember him. He is survived by his son, Harry Spencer Bullis V and three grandchildren Jessica, Ethan, and Faith of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. He is survived by his father, Harry Spencer Bullis III of Gordonsville, Virginia; his brothers Larry (Kathy) Bullis of Dunnsville, Virginia; Gary (Carolyn) Bullis of Mount Holly, Virginia; a sister Mary (Bryan) Childress of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Harry also leaves his sister-in-law, Debby (David) Barnes of Pikeville, North Carolina; and brother-in-law, Robert (Carolyn) Gilliam of Montross, Virginia. Harry had many nieces, nephews, and cousins who will remember him fondly and was especially close to Brandy (Jay) Serrano and sons Bubba, Brandon, London, and Oscar of Pikeville, North Carolina.

