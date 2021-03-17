Harriet White Gwathmey Chinn passed from this life March 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents John Hasting Gwathmey and Harriet Harris White Gwathmey and her husband John McGuire Chinn. She is survived by her cousins and friends who will miss her dearly. Harriet was born September 30, 1945 and was a graduate of Abingdon High School and Emory and Henry College. She received a master’s degree in Social Work from Virginia Commonwealth University and spent her working years in social work with the City of Richmond and The Children’s Home Society of Virginia. After retirement she divided her time as a Master Gardener, volunteering at Maymont, and the George Washington Birthplace in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Welch Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling the arrangements. Contributions should be made to the Patawomeck Tribe of Virginia, 1416 Brent Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401, earmarked Language Classes.
