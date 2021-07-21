Harralyn “Carol” Elizabeth Kilmon, 77, of Montross, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Harry Elgin Lee and Dorothy Hopkins Lee. Carol was a retired Manager for Family Dollar and a member of Providence United Methodist Church.  

She is survived by her loving husband, James Irving Kilmon, Sr.; sons, James Louis Dalton, III and James Irving Kilmon, Jr.; daughter, Gail DeLores Winner Voelker; and seven grandchildren, Hailey, Whitney, Dominic, Hope, Ashton, Kendal May and Joey; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. 

A funeral service was held at 2 pm on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Welch Funeral Home-Montross Chapel. Interment followed the funeral service at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 pm to 2 pm before the funeral service at Welch Funeral Home-Montross Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Harralyn "Carol" Kilmon, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.