Harralyn “Carol” Elizabeth Kilmon, 77, of Montross, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Harry Elgin Lee and Dorothy Hopkins Lee. Carol was a retired Manager for Family Dollar and a member of Providence United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband, James Irving Kilmon, Sr.; sons, James Louis Dalton, III and James Irving Kilmon, Jr.; daughter, Gail DeLores Winner Voelker; and seven grandchildren, Hailey, Whitney, Dominic, Hope, Ashton, Kendal May and Joey; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A funeral service was held at 2 pm on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Welch Funeral Home-Montross Chapel. Interment followed the funeral service at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 pm to 2 pm before the funeral service at Welch Funeral Home-Montross Chapel.