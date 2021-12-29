Harold Lee Harkless, 34, of Warsaw, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 16, 2021. He was the son of Gregory Best Harkless and Helen Marie Bailiey Harkless. Harold was an Acquisition Manager for the Covenant Woods Senior Living Facility and an incredibly proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved parents and sisters: Lexa A. Campana (Chris), Marie L. Harkless (Lee), Anna L. Harkless (Michael Green); his nephews Tristen Campana and Michael Green, and his niece Deliyla Green. Also missing him deeply are his aunts and uncles, cousins, and many friends. Harold was predeceased by his sister, Helen Marie Harkless, and his grandparents.
Harold was hilarious and his family would often be in stitches over his antics and games. He loved each member of his family deeply, but especially relished his role as “best uncle ever”. He brought his family so much joy and he will be missed more than they can express. Harold was known for being a self-starter and being very motivated. He loved music and was the Band Major in high school. He was a talented gunsmith and an expert marksman. Harold worked hard and took pride in all of his accomplishments but the endeavor he held in highest regards was his time in the USMC. Harold had several combat deployments and earned numerous medals for his work.
A funeral service for Harold was held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial followed in the Rappahannock Church of Christ Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you honor Harold’s love of being a Marine and his respect for his fellow members of the service by making a donation in his honor to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.