Guy Lancelot “Newt” Hall, age 86, of Warsaw, passed away on October 4, 2020 at his home. He is a retired Farmer.
Guy is survived by his two sons, David Hall (Teresa) and Stephen Hall, both of Warsaw; grandson, Mikel Hall of Warsaw; granddaughter, Myra Makenzie Hall of Gulf Shores, Alabama; one brother, Donald Hall (Barbara) of Montross; one sister, Ann France (Kenneth) of Warsaw; one sister-in-law, Barbara Hall of Warsaw; and numerous, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Hall; one brother, Willard Hall; and his parents Guy and Marie Hall.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Tappahannock Hospice, 289 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, VA 22560.